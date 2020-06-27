Noah Donohoe: Man charged after social media post about missing Belfast teenager

A 26-year-old Northern Ireland man has been charged with improper use of public electronic communications network.

It's understood the charge is in connection with a social media post regarding missing St Malachy's College Year 10 pupil Noah Donohoe.

The 14-year-old was last seen in north Belfast on Sunday evening.

The man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on July 23.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police commented on the social media post following the man's arrest.

"We became aware of social media posts. We are aware of the content of these social media posts and are content there is no truth behind their content," Superintendent Muir Clark said.