Noah Donohoe: Michelle O'Neill in plea for information about teenager's death

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has appealed for anyone with information that can assist the family of Noah Donohoe in their search for the truth about his death to come forward.

Noah (14) disappeared in north Belfast on June 21, shortly after he was seen cycling near the Shore Road.

It sparked a massive search in the area and further afield by local people and the emergency services.

His body was found in a kilometre-long storm drain off the Shore Road six days later.

It was one of the most intensive and high-profile missing person cases Northern Ireland has witnessed.

A post-mortem examination indicated the schoolboy had drowned and had not suffered a head injury, as initially was believed. An inquest will be held in January next year.

Sinn Fein deputy leader Ms O'Neill said: "The death of 14-year-old Noah Donohoe was a tragedy which stunned us all and touched the hearts of everyone. Our thoughts go first and foremost to Noah's mother, Fiona, and to all who knew and loved him.

"I have met with Fiona and with her legal team and have told them I will leave no stone unturned to help them find the truth.

"Understandably, people are now looking for answers around the circumstances which surrounded Noah's tragic death.

"In particular, the role of the PSNI in investigating Noah's disappearance and his death has been questioned by some.

"The Senior Coroner has opened an inquest into Noah's death, and a hearing date has been set for January 2021.

"I would appeal to anyone with any evidence or information in respect of Noah's disappearance to bring this immediately to the PSNI, info@justicefornoah.co.uk, Fiona Donohoe's solicitor Niall Murphy, or Relatives for Justice.

"I would also reiterate the family's plea to the householders in the relevant Shore Road area, to secure any private CCTV from June 21 at around 6pm and bring it to police, the Coroner or Noah's representatives."

Ms O'Neill said she would also appeal for householders "to take steps to ensure that any such CCTV does not overwrite itself, as that can be an automated technical setting on CCTV systems".

"All families are entitled to know the truth surrounding the deaths of their loved ones and this must be the case for the family of Noah Donohoe," she continued.

"I fully support Fiona and the Donohoe family in their search for the truth about the tragic death of Noah.

"I will not rest until she has all the answers surrounding the loss of her beautiful boy. Noah's memory deserves nothing less."