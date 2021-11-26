Noah Donohoe mum determined death will not be his legacy as Belfast event marks 16th birthday

Noah Donohoe’s mother has said she will not allow his death to become another legacy case.

Fiona Donohoe also called on the PSNI to release all files related to the teenager’s death.

She was speaking last night at a special event to mark what would have been her son’s sixteenth birthday.

Ms Donohoe said: “This should be Noah’s sweet sixteenth today and he should be standing with me celebrating, but there is nothing sweet about standing here fighting for answers for Noah.”

Supporters of the Donohoe family, dubbed Noah’s Army, gathered at Belfast Zoo listen to guest speakers.

Sixteen blue balloons were also released to mark Noah’s birthday before a cavalcade of vehicles travelled to Carlisle Circus, just outside Belfast city centre, via the Antrim Road.

The family have been leading a campaign to demand answers over the circumstances that led to Noah’s death. The body of the St Malachy’s College pupil was found in a storm drain in north Belfast in June last year.

He had gone missing six days earlier after leaving his home in the south of the city.

Earlier this month, an inquest into his death was delayed after his mother’s legal representative raised concerns about the time left to deal with a number of outstanding issues.

The inquest had originally been scheduled to begin next January.