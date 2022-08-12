Noah Donohoe: Protest to take place in Belfast over PII certificate

A protest over an application to withhold some information in police files in the inquest into the death of Noah Donohoe will take place in Belfast on Saturday.

The rally will hear demands for Secretary of State Shailesh Vara to reverse his decision to approve a Public Interest Immunity (PII) certificate in the case.

The 14-year-old was found dead in a storm drain in North Belfast in June 2020. His family say there are many unanswered questions.

Mr Vara’s decision to sign off a PII request in the case could see some information held back from being released at the inquest. Fiona Donohoe, Noah’s mother, believes it is an attempt to cover up the circumstances of his death.

In a statement on the Noah’s Army Facebook group page, Noah’s aunt Niamh Donohoe urged people to support Saturday’s rally.

She said: “I’d like to firstly reiterate our complete gratitude at the swell of support around the worrying use of PII.

“The fact we are not screaming into the abyss alone is a huge comfort and support to us. People finally see the injustice of a lot of decisions being made in Noah’s case.”

She said the family has received support “from all across the globe”.

Ms Donohoe added: “Each and every one of you are making a difference and impact. You are Noah’s Voice.

“To all our friends in Noah’s Army who can’t be with us, we know you will be in spirit and will watch with pride as a community of amazing humans send out a strong message to those who need to see it.”

Last weekend’s Sunday Independent detailed what it says is in the files at the centre of the PII certificate.

It states the files show no police agent or loyalist paramilitary was involved in his disappearance and there was no foul play in Noah’s death.