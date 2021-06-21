Noah Donohoe: Vigil to mark first anniversary of Belfast schoolboy’s death

A heart for Noah Donohoe on Cavehill on Sunday to mark the one-year anniversary of when he first went missing

A series of memorial events are to take place this week in memory of schoolboy Noah Donohoe.

The St Malachy’s College pupil when missing in Belfast on June 21 last year and, following an extensive search operation, his body was found in a storm drain in the north of the city six days later.

A blue heart, synonymous with the family’s campaign for answers surrounding his disappearance and death, has been placed on Cave Hill to mark the anniversary.

Noah’s mother Fiona Donohoe and family members will be holding a vigil on Cave Hill today, while in Fiona’s native Strabane, the council buildings will be lit up blue in remembrance.

Ms Donohoe’s sister Niamh said last week: “With Noah’s first anniversary fast approaching we intend to celebrate his 14 beautiful years with us.

“From 9pm on June 21 we will gather at Cave Hill. We are honoured to have some amazing musicians lining the route from the Hightown Road entrance to the top and, at dusk, weather permitting, we intend to light up the sky to mark the occasion.

“This past year has been unbearable for us but Noah’s army gives us strength and support to fight another day and for that we will be eternally grateful.”

Noah Donohoe

An inquest into the teenager’s death is scheduled for January 2021.