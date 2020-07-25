Noah Donohoe's family hopes inquest will help answer their outstanding questions over Belfast schoolboy's death

The mother of Noah Donohoe issued an appeal for CCTV footage in a statement released ahead of yesterday's hearing.

Appealing for the public's help, Fiona Donohoe said every small bit of information would assist in finding answers to enduring and painful questions.

The statement was released late on Thursday night.

Ms Donohoe said: "It is the family's hope that the inquest will assist in answering the outstanding questions of how Noah was in a state of undress, and how he met his death in a storm drain.

"Once again, the family is making an appeal to the public for information.

"Every single small piece of information will assist in the recovery of the answers to these heartbreaking and painful questions."

Ms Donohoe issued a direct appeal for CCTV footage from the time.

She added: "We specifically appeal to any householder in the Shore Road area who has CCTV in their homes to please keep footage from June 21, not to over-write it and please share it with the PSNI, Relatives for Justice or KRW Law. This will be treated in the strictest confidence."

Anyone who can assist the inquiry is asked to contact info@relativesforjustice or niallm@kevinrwinters.com

In a family notice after his passing, Noah's family had recalled how his "beautiful, pure young soul fills the hearts of his mother Fiona, his aunts Niamh and Shona, their beautiful children and his uncle Gearoid".

In a tribute to those who helped to search for the schoolboy, the message added: "Noah's love was great enough to reach the selfless hearts of north Belfast and beyond as they showed overwhelming compassion and empathy in bringing Noah home. Love has no boundaries."

The Donohoe family has said a clip of Noah playing the guitar on Mother's Day is how he should be remembered.