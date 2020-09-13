Noah Donohoe's mum says she 'still needs real answers'

The grieving mother of schoolboy Noah Donohoe said yesterday she is still seeking answers about how her son died in June this year.

Posting on social media, Fiona Donohoe said she still did not know how St Malachy's College pupil Noah (14) knew of the existence of the storm drain in north Belfast in which his body was found, nor why he had discarded his clothes during his journey across the city.

Noah was last seen in north Belfast on June 21, prompting a massive search operation that saw hundreds of volunteers take to the streets in a desperate bid to find the missing boy.

His body was discovered in the storm drain near the M2 Motorway six days later.

A post-mortem examination found he had died from drowning.

The cover of the drain was unlocked.

Ms Donohoe set up pages on Twitter and Facebook, called MyNoah, in her quest to find out what happened to her son.

But almost three months later questions around his death remain unanswered.

She tweeted yesterday: "Until factual evidence is found to say my Noah knew of that storm drain on Northwood Road, I will keep asking for answers.

"Until factual evidence is found how my Noah came to be in a state of undress, I will keep asking for answers."

There has been intense speculation about the circumstances surrounding Noah's death in the weeks following the grim discovery of his body.

But last month Coroner Joe McCrisken branded some of the social media commentary about the teenager's death as "inaccurate, baseless and potentially criminal".

At preliminary hearing into Noah's death the coroner said: "At present there is no evidence linking Noah's death to the death of any other individual or with an attack on any other individual or individuals in that area or in close proximity to Northwood Road.

"There is no evidence at present to suggest that any other person was involved in Noah's disappearance and death."

A further preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place on November 2.

A full inquest into the schoolboy's death will take place in January next year.