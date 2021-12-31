Noah search chief’s New Year honour

Sean McCarry recognised alongside health workers, campaigners, sports stars and other worthy NI recipients

A Co Londonderry man who led a large group of volunteers in the search for missing teenager Noah Donohoe has been awarded an OBE in the New Year Honours list.

Sean McCarry, regional commander of the Community Rescue Service, was at the forefront of the hunt for the Belfast schoolboy in June 2020, overseeing a team of several hundred volunteers.

The New Year Honours list also includes Tokyo heroes Jason Smyth and Bethany Firth, Superbike champ Jonathan Rea and Ian Marshall, the first unionist politician elected to the Irish Seanad. Paralympian gold medallist Smyth receives an MBE, while multiple world record holder Firth, Rea and Marshall are all honoured with OBEs. Author and illustrator Oliver Jeffers and victims' campaigner Kenny Donaldson are both honoured with MBEs.

Mr McCarry, who lives in Portstewart, said his award was not a recognition of an individual, but of the ‘wider family’ of the Community Rescue Service.

And he dedicated his accolade to the volunteers and the people whose lives have been touched by the work of the CRS.

Admitting it was a ‘complete surprise’ when he found out his name was on the list, he said: “Whilst I am extremely honoured, I must stress this recognition is not for me, it is for all the volunteers in Community Rescue Service past and present, both operational and support, it is for their families, and it is for everyone who has supported CRS since its foundation in 2007 until now.

"At this time, I also think of those who have been helped by the CRS and of how they have helped us and I include them in our wider family.

“It is also for our entire community from where we get our name, our volunteers, and our support. I am very proud and privileged to accept this recognition on their behalf.

"This honour is not a recognition of an individual, it is the recognition of a united community working together day and night for others in their time of need and I am so very honoured to be part of that community.”

A host of health workers have been recognised too, following a year in which they have led the fight against the Covid pandemic.

Permanent Secretary at the Department of Health Richard Pengelly is made a Companion of the Order of the Bath, 85-year-old Jimmy Chapman, a porter at Lisburn Health Centre, receives a British Empire Medal (BEM), and Wendy Anderson, a respiratory consultant at the Northern Trust, is made an MBE.

Health Minister Robin Swann led the congratulations for all the health and social care staff who have been recognised, including those in Health and Social Care (HSC) Trusts, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, Primary Care and the Department of Health.

He said: “This New Year Honours list marks the achievements and service of extraordinary people across Northern Ireland. It offers an opportunity to salute their dedication and recognise many who have gone above and beyond in their contribution to health and social care.

“We have just come to the end of another year that has truly tested the resolve and determination of staff on the frontline of the HSC and those in vital administrative and management roles. I know I speak for everyone when I offer my sincere thanks and congratulations to all who have received New Year Honours.”

Paying tribute to his colleague, Mr Swann added: “I have worked closely with Richard since I became Health Minister almost two years ago.

“He has worked tirelessly and with great dedication in an extremely challenging role and I am grateful for his resolute commitment during the most testing time for our health service.”

Mr Pengelly said his award was recognition not only for his own leadership role but for those who ‘aren't in the spotlight, but without them we wouldn't provide healthcare.’.

He said: "I have spent a lot of time trying to get out and around the system, to hospitals, GP practices, community services, and every single time I go out I come away humbled by the compassion, dedication and just sheer effort of colleagues at all levels across the system.

"Sometimes there is a lazy narrative that health and social care is really about the doctors and nurses, and the doctors and nurses are absolutely fantastic and I hold them in the highest regard, all our allied health professionals, our porters, the catering and cleaning staff, the administrators, finance, HR, they are all part and parcel of that continuum of health care.”

Lisburn Health Centre porter Jimmy Chapman was so surprised when he received his notification of the BEM that he originally thought the letter was a court summons.

He said: "I was really, really pleased that somebody thought that much of me to put me up for this award. I was delighted, over the moon. It is the first award I have ever got.

"It has all been a secret up to now, but it does mean a lot to me and it will mean a lot to my family."

Motorcyclist Jonathan Rea, who was made an MBE in 2017, said he was ‘incredibly proud’ to be receiving an OBE five years on.

“Winning races and world championships is amazing but to be recognised like this outside my sport, is another level,” he said.

“What makes it all the more special is that my hero Joey Dunlop received the same awards so I feel very humbled to be following in his footsteps like this.”