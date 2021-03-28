'Noah's Army' line streets of Belfast calling for answers over schoolboy's disappearance and death

The Donohoe family hold a protest for answers surrounding the death of Noah on March 28, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Supporters and family of Noah Donohoe lined the streets of Belfast on Sunday to raise awareness of the campaign for answers around the schoolboy's disappearance and death.

The St Malachy's College pupil disappeared after leaving his home in south Belfast on June 21 last year.

It sparked a huge search operation, with hundreds of people turning out in the hopes of finding him.

Noah was reportedly seen cycling naked in the Northwood Road area and police said at the time he may have fallen from his bike and sustained a head injury.

Tragically, the 14-year-old's body was discovered in a storm drain off the Shore Road in the north of the city on June 27. A subsequent post-mortem examination found he had died by drowning.

A coroner's hearing was later told there was no evidence that he was attacked or that anyone else was involved.

During a premliminary inquest hearing in January, solicitor Niall Murphy, who is representing Noah's mother Fiona Donohoe, said he may have been assaulted shortly before his death.

“We are aware of the line of enquiry which requires further investigation, in respect of statements received by police that Noah was assaulted as he cycled through the city centre," he said.

"We appeal for anyone with knowledge of this event to immediately attend with police to make a statement in relation to this."

An inquest into the teenager’s death is due to begin on January 10, 2021.

Fiona Donohoe has lead a campaign calling for answers over his death. The family and supporters - dubbed Noah's Army - came out in force on Sunday holding placards and pictures of the schoolboy.

The protest followed a meeting between Noah's family and PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne on Friday about the ongoing police investigation into the case.

Ms Donohoe said she was "overwhelmed" by Sunday's turnout.

"We had our meeting with the chief constable on Friday, he did assure us he was going to give us responses," she told Q Radio.

"We will make sure we will get our responses, this people will make sure, because we want faith in Noah's investigation, and we haven't got faith at the moment. Noah's Army are making sure we get the answers."