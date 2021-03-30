'Noah's Army' walk subject to PSNI probe for potential Covid and parades breaches

The event took place after Noah's family met recently with Chief Constable Simon Byrne to discuss case

The PSNI is to investigate potential breaches of Covid restrictions and parades legislation into a walk held in honour of Noah Donohoe.

The PSNI has confirmed it is investigating potential breaches of Covid restrictions and parades legislation over a walk held in honour of Noah Donohoe.

Large crowds, dubbed 'Noah's Army', gathered at Belfast City Hall and participated in an impromptu walk to Belfast Castle on Sunday afternoon.

The teenager's mother, Fiona Donohoe, described it as a "pilgrimage" to complete the journey her son was not able to make after he went missing on his way to meet friends last summer.

Noah (14), from the Ormeau Road area of south Belfast, went missing on June 21, 2020.

His body was found in a storm drain in north Belfast six days later. A post-mortem examination found that the teenager had drowned.

Those taking part had been urged to remain within their bubbles, however, as Ms Donohoe walked, a large crowd followed her towards Belfast Castle.

Under the current coronavirus restrictions, large gatherings are banned and it is also an offence to organise or take part in a march without first notifying the Parades Commission.

Noah Donohoe’s mother was joined by family and supporters to highlight the schoolboy’s case

Police said the event would now be the subject of a probe on both matters.

"An investigation is underway in relation to potential offences under the Public Processions Legislation and Health Protection Regulations during an event in Belfast on Sunday, March 28," they said.

"Where individuals are identified as potentially committing offences, the matter will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service for their consideration."

Fiona Donohoe has lead a campaign calling for answers over his death.

The protest followed a meeting between Noah's family and PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne on Friday about the ongoing police investigation into the case.

During Sunday's march police warned that those who took part risked being arrested.

Ms Donohoe said she was "overwhelmed" by Sunday's turnout.

"We had our meeting with the chief constable on Friday, he did assure us he was going to give us responses," she told Q Radio.

"We will make sure we will get our responses, this people will make sure, because we want faith in Noah's investigation, and we haven't got faith at the moment. Noah's Army are making sure we get the answers.

The Donohoe family hold a protest for answers surrounding the death of Noah on March 28, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police confirmed last month that an investigation had been launched regarding access to the storm drain where the St Malachy's College pupil was found.

A full inquest into the teenager's death is scheduled to begin in January next year.