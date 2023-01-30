Nobel Peace Prize nomination a ‘very welcome gesture’, says Bloody Sunday victim’s family

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said he has nominated the Bloody Sunday families for a Nobel Peace Prize

John Hume received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998 alongside David Trimble for their work during the peace process

The families of those who lost loved ones on Bloody Sunday are to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

The families of those killed on Bloody Sunday have welcomed SDLP leader Colum Eastwood’s move to nominate them for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Ahead of last weekend’s 51st anniversary commemoration events, Mr Eastwood said there was “no one more deserving” of the accolade.

Thirteen civil rights protesters were shot dead by soldiers and 15 injured in the Bogside area of Derry on January 30 1972, while a 14th man shot that day died four months later.

An immediate inquiry – led by then-Lord Chief Justice Widgery – was labelled a whitewash after it largely cleared soldiers of any blame.

Following years of campaigning from victims’ families, then-Prime Minister Tony Blair ordered a new inquiry in 1998.

That inquiry led to the Saville Report, which concluded in 2010 that no casualties posed a threat or acted in any way that would justify their shooting.

Then-Prime Minister David Cameron apologised in the House of Commons and said the killings were “unjustified and unjustifiable”.

Last year the case recommenced against ‘Soldier F’, the former soldier charged with two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder on Bloody Sunday.

Representatives for the families of those killed on Bloody Sunday have welcomed Mr Eastwood’s decision to nominate them for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Kate Nash, whose brother William was killed and whose father Alex was seriously injured on Bloody Sunday, said the intervention was a “very nice gesture”.

“There are many good people in the world and an awful lot are struggling for justice. There are probably many people who deserve it more, but it is a very nice gesture from Colum,” she said.

Mr Eastwood said the Bloody Sunday families have “gained respect and admiration from across the world” over their battle for justice.

“They have faced down the might of the British establishment who tried to cover up the events of that dreadful day, blackening their loved ones’ names in the process, but they never stopped fighting for what’s right and remain an inspiration to oppressed people,” added the Foyle MP.

"Derry and the North has come a long way from the events of Bloody Sunday and with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement approaching we should be proud of our achievements.

"However, we cannot ignore the fact that many people in this place are still struggling to get to grips with our past. Though they cleared their loved one’s names, their fight continues into a fifth decade.

"These people have been put through a horrendous ordeal, but throughout they have shown no bitterness and kept on with a quiet dignity and the assurance of one who is just in their cause.

"No matter what has been thrown at them, they have never given up hope and have used their platform to support and educate others advocating civil rights, peace, justice and reconciliation.

“Simply put, the Bloody Sunday families embody the spirit that is needed if we are ever to come together and build a truly shared society and better future for us all in a new Ireland and I can think of nobody more deserving of being honoured for their immense contribution to life here over the past five decades plus.”

Should the nomination be successful, it would be the second time the Nobel Peace Prize has graced the Maiden City after John Hume became joint recipient with David Trimble in 1998 “for their efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Northern Ireland”.

Nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize are submitted from all over the world to the Norwegian Nobel Committee who are responsible for selecting the recipient of the prize.

Anyone who fulfils the nominator criteria can put forward a name and explain why they feel their candidate is worthy of receiving the award, with the broad eligibility designed to ensure a variety of candidates from around the world are brought to the attention of the committee.

Lists of nominees for the prize are not disclosed for another 50 years, a restriction governed by the Nobel statutes.

The process of picking a winner normally lasts about eight months, with initial reports on nominees compiled by April, after which Committee members narrow down the field of candidates by requesting a further series of reports.

At the beginning of October, the Committee makes a decision through a simply majority vote, with all decisions being ‘final and without appeal’.

The award ceremony then takes place in the Oslo City Hall in December.