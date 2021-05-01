Noel Clarke: Viewpoint’s Bronagh Waugh says she ‘stands in solidarity with women’

COLERAINE actress Bronagh Waugh is this weekend coming to terms with claims of sexual harassment levelled against her friend and TV co-star Noel Clarke who is now at the centre of a police probe.

The Fall and Unfortgotten star said she was “deeply saddened and shocked” following the allegations made about her BAFTA-award winning friend and fellow star of ITV drama Viewpoint last week.

Following revelations of harassment made by 20 women about Mr Clarke in The Guardian newspaper ITV decided to pull the final episode of the popular drama on Friday evening - although it is available on ITV Hub.

In a statement the broadcaster said it was “no longer appropriate to broadcast the final episode” as planned.

Now the Metropolitan Police say they are “assessing” the claims made by former colleagues of Mr Clarke although insisted there was no investigation underway at this time.

A spokesman for The Met said: “On Wednesday April 21, police received a third-party report relating to allegations of sexual offences allegedly committed by a male over a period of time.

“Officers are currently assessing the information. There is no investigation at this time.”

The developments followed The Guardian newspaper on Thursday reporting allegations from 20 women accusing Mr Clarke of groping, harassment and bullying.

The 45-year-old Kidulthood and Doctor Who star said he “vehemently” denies “any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing”.

On Friday, Derry Girls star and women’s rights campaigner Bronagh Waugh posted a statement to her Twitter account in relation to the allegations.

Bronagh who had previously described Clarke as a buddy who had looked after her during filming of Viewpoint spoke of her shock over the allegations against him.

She said: “I stand in solidarity with the women who have come forward to bravely and courageously tell their story.

“I am deeply saddened and shocked. Everyone deserves to feel safe and protected in their workplace.

“Things have to change. We have work to do.

“Sending love to all of the cast and crew of Viewpoint.”

On Friday evening ITV pulled the concluding episode of the show and said in a statement it had “a zero tolerance policy to bullying, harassment and victimisation”.

“We strongly believe that everyone deserves to work in a supportive and safe environment,” it added.

“In light of the very serious nature of the allegations against Noel Clarke raised by 20 women in the Guardian’s report, ITV has decided it is no longer appropriate to broadcast the final episode of the drama Viewpoint on ITV main channel this evening.”

Broadcaster Sky, which has aired three series of Clarke’s series Bulletproof, has said it is halting work with Clarke following the accusations.

Bafta has also suspended Clarke’s membership of the organisation and his outstanding British contribution to cinema award which he was handed last month at the film academy’s awards.

Following the allegations he has also been suspended from Unstoppable Film and Television, a production company he co-founded in 2007, according to a statement from a spokesman for parent company All3Media.

In a statement on Friday, Clarke said: “I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing.

“Recent reports however have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise.

“To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better.”