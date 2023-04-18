Noel Hanna: Remembering NI bodyguard turned world famous climber who scaled Everest and K2

Noel and his wife Lynne during one of their many hiking expeditions

Following the tragic death of Co Down mountaineer Noel Hanna while descending Mount Annapurna in Nepal, we take a look back at the man who went on to become Northern Ireland’s most famous climber.

Born in Dromara in the shadow of the Mourne Mountains, Noel’s passion for mountaineering was sparked at an early age as he began to take climbing seriously in his late teens.

He quickly made a name for himself in the local climbing community, and by his mid-twenties, he had already scaled some of the highest peaks in Europe and Asia.

During his climbing career Mr Hanna managed to climb six of the Seven Summits — the highest peaks on each continent — and has summited Mount Everest a remarkable 10 times, becoming the first person from Northern Ireland to achieve the feat.

In addition, he climbed some of the most difficult and dangerous mountains in the world, including becoming the first Northern Irishman to reach the top of K2, the second-highest mountain on Earth and the notoriously treacherous Nanga Parbat.

“There are gambles to climbing, but I think it is just the buzz of being up there and pushing your body to the extremes which drives you to do it,” Mr Hanna told the Belfast Telegraph in 2016.

Despite acknowledging the gamble of climbing, the record holder never shied away from the harsh realities of the risks involved in his line of work.

“I'm not going to risk losing fingers and toes through frostbite to make a summit," he said in an interview during an attempt to once again climb Pakistan's K2.

“It's not the be all and end all for me.”

In 2015, he spoke about being practical in his approach to climbing, maintaining those wishing to venture to mountain tops needed to be “fit and healthy” to ensure they do not suffer colds or chest infections.

He also advocated healthy eating saying it was like “petrol to fuel” a climber’s body.

“A lot of it is out of our control, like the weather and earthquakes, they are things that we can't do anything about,” Mr Hanna said.

“You just have to try to give yourself as much time as possible and know your body and what you are capable of.”

While also maintaining a successful career as a mountain guide, Mr Hanna was also the founder of the original Spartan Race course.

The famous obstacle exercise involves participants running from five miles to marathon lengths.

Outside of mountaineering, Mr Hanna was a former bodyguard to high-profile guests to Northern Ireland.

In the 90s, he was a part of team assigned to help protect then-US president Bill Clinton during his visits to Ireland.

His death comes as President Clinton is currently back in Belfast to honour the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Noel and his wife Lynne during one of their many hiking expeditions

Married to wife and climbing partner Lynne, a cosmetics CEO, for over 20 years, the pair frequently made headlines for their various summiting journeys together as a couple.

They previously made South Africa their home — a country which benefited from the money raised from their many charity climbs.

The pair had no children but frequently spoke about their love for their German Shepherds Babu, Ruskie and Budda.

Babu came into their lives at a time when they needed it most — shortly after they had to abandon yet another Everest climb after Noel suffered haemorrhaging in his eyes at 7,000 metres.

The couple later travelled back up Everest in an attempt to spread one of their beloved dog’s ashes.

He was one of the few climbers who was in the midst of climbing Everest when the devastating 2005 earthquake hit Nepal.

He soon abandoned his climb in order to get to safety during the quake, which killed over 8,000 people and injured over 20,000 in the country.