Noel Sweeney who died in car accident was 'my rock, my guide', says grieving son

The heartbroken son of a man who died after a car crash in Co Tyrone has described his paid a moving tribute to his father.

Father-of-two Noel Sweeney died in an accident in Moy on Wednesday night.

He was a well-respected coach with Coalisland Athletic Football Club and was also involved in charity work with St Vincent de Paul.

His son, Aaron, said his father was "my rock, my guide".

"My heart is broke that you must go, my father, my friend," he wrote on Facebook. A bond so true, for now and ever will I miss you."

Mr Sweeney died after a crash on the Trewmount Road.

The 57-year-old was driving a Volkswagen Crafter when it was involved in a collision with two other cars and a fallen tree.

A friend, Kieran Devlin, described the death as a tragedy, especially so close to Christmas.

"He was a great friend of mine and a great friend of everyone local," he said.

"We started running local soccer teams four or five years ago and he was the head man of it. He was a great sportsman. It's a real shock to the system."

Mr Sweeney, from Coalisland, was married to Sharon and father to Aaron and Helen.

Sinn Fein councillor Malachy Quinn said he did a lot of youth work around the local area. "My sympathies to his family," he added.

"It's devastating for that to happen, but for it to happen a couple of days before Christmas is even worse." Councillor Dan Kerr, who knew Mr Sweeney, said: "He was very well thought of locally. My thoughts are with his family, especially at this time of year. It is tragic how the crash happened." The PSNI said the accident was reported at around 8pm. A spokesman added: "Police, along with other emergency services, attended the scene.

"There were three occupants in the van. All three received medical treatment, but sadly the driver passed away in hospital.

"Some of the occupants of the other vehicles involved sustained injuries, but they are not thought to be life-threatening at this time. The Trewmount Road remains closed this morning with diversions in place.

"I would appeal to anyone who was travelling on the Trewmount Road, either prior to or after the collision, or anyone who witnessed it or captured it on their dashcam, to get in touch with us by calling the 101 non-emergency number, quoting reference number 1904 of 18/12/189."