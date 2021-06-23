Nolan’s ‘short’ Twitter reply over wardrobe choice for Poots interview 

Stephen Nolan wearing his shorts during his interview with Edwin Poots

Stephen Nolan has hit back at online criticism about his relaxed outfit choice for an interview with the outgoing DUP leader Edwin Poots.

Posting a picture on Twitter yesterday, the broadcaster was seen in a shorts and T-shirt as he spoke to Mr Poots outside his home.

For one Twitter user, Alex Magill, the latest twists and turns of the recent DUP leadership drama were secondary to Mr Nolan’s fashion choice.

He commented: “Jesus Nolan. You just roll of of bed and reach for the nearest shorts and T-shirt?”

Mr Nolan was quick to shut down any suggestion of a fashion faux pas, replying: “No Alex. I didn’t. I was at home and I ain’t going to change just to pose for a photo and try to be something I’m not.

"Take me as you find me. And if that’s not for you, there are plenty of pretty boy presenters who would have posed in a suit and tie.”

During the interview, Mr Poots spoke of being “publicly eviscerated” on Thursday when it became clear he had to go.

After a traumatic week on the political front line, a trip to the broadcaster’s so-called ‘fantasy island’ property on the scenic shores of Strangford Lough made for a distinct contrast.

In keeping with an interview with the Agriculture minister, the property was previously invaded by a herd of cows in 2019 with the broadcaster posting images of the unexpected guests online.

Responding tothe latest interview, many Nolan listeners gave their views on local politics and the countryside setting.

One said: “Being on an Island we Irish have such beautiful coastal areas. On a human perspective I hope you went easy on the man as it's not easy to relinquish your post after three weeks.”

Another said: “What an amazing view to wake up to. Sometimes with all the fighting in this country we forget how beautiful it really is.”

More interested in the back drop than the future of the DUP, another commented: "Never mind Poots your house is beautiful. Bigger house than the politicians that’s why they visit you.”

On Mr Nolan’s outfit, one remarked: “You could have at least dressed for the interview -even an ex leader deserves that.”