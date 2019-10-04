North and south braced for Storm Lorenzo's impact

Storm Lorenzo hit Ireland last night, bringing gusts of over 80mph as it barrelled along the island's Atlantic seaboard.

A Wexford kitesurfer was the first person to be injured in the storm, suffering a broken leg after being blown against rocks.

The highest wind speeds were predicted for the Republic of Ireland - with the most powerful gusts expected just before dawn today.

The UK Met Office issued a yellow earning for wind for last night into today, with speeds of up to 80mph anticipated.

In the Republic, a Met Eireann orange weather warning was issued for five western counties: Kerry, Limerick, Clare, Galway and Mayo.

Lisa Regan with her Shih Tzu dog in Co Galway

Forecasters said delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport were likely, with bus and train services affected and some journeys taking longer.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges were also likely, and some coastal routes, seafronts and coastal communities may be affected by spray and/or large waves.

Power cuts due to wind damage were a possibility, the Met Office said. There were also concerns about storm hunters risking their lives to take photographs near the coast.

While the strongest winds were expected in western Ireland, there is a risk of coastal gales developing in Northern Ireland, as well as in and south Wales and south-west England later today.

Police have advised the public to avoid coastal areas, expect strong crosswinds and fallen trees - and allow extra space for pedestrians and cyclists.

Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page said: "Across much of the UK we're anticipating the impacts will be minimal, but we have issued yellow wind warnings for Northern Ireland and parts of south-west England and south Wales. Storm Lorenzo will also bring a spell of heavy rain to much of the UK mainly during Thursday night and the first half of Friday."

Last night, HM Coastguard told the Belfast Telegraph that they had not yet had any call-outs due to the storm.

"It's been quiet so far. Let's hope it stays that way," a spokesman said.