North Antrim UDA police probe: Man (21) arrested in Bushmills 

A man has been arrested in Bushmills on Tuesday.

A man arrested under the Terrorism Act in Co Antrim as part on an ongoing police investigation into criminality linked to North Antrim UDA has been released.

Officers from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) detained the male in Bushmills on Tuesday.

The 21-year old was taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

A PSNI spokesperson said the arrest demonstrated their commitment to tackling all forms of criminality linked to North Antrim UDA.

"They look to control local communities, stopping people giving information to police, leaving them free to exploit ordinary members of the public.”

They added: “The PCTF are working to disband this criminal organisation and will continue to listen to communities and act on information they provide, so I would encourage members of the public with information regarding drug dealing and any form of criminality to call us on 101.

The man was released and a report is being prepared for the Public Prosecution Service