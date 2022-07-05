North Belfast assault on teenager treated as ‘sectarian-motivated hate crime’, police say

PSNI is urging anyone with any information to come forward

An assault on a teenager asked what religion he was before being subjected to a beating is being treated as a “sectarian-motivated hate crime”, police have said.

The boy sustained facial injuries after being kicked and punched by youths at a fast-food restaurant on Brougham Street in north Belfast shortly after 5pm on Sunday.

The teen, who was at the restaurant with two friends, was later taken to hospital to be treated for sustained injuries.

DUP MLA Brian Kingston said the victim was subjected to derogatory comments about being a Protestant as he was kicked and punched and branded those responsible “sectarian thugs”.

On social media he said: “This is a deplorable hate crime by a cowardly sectarian bunch who did not know their victims but were clearly looking for a smaller number of Protestant youths that they could attack.

“Such sectarian attacks must have consequences for the perpetrators and I urge anyone with information to pass that on to the police. With all the CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the KFC and Cityside Retail Park, it must surely be possible to identify these youths so that they can be brought to justice.”

Mr Kingston added that he was sure the incident would be “traumatic” for any person.

In a statement issued on Monday morning, a PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that the boy, along with two of his friends, was surrounded inside the premises at around 5.30pm by a number of youths who asked them where they were from and what religion they were.

“One of the three boys was then kicked and punched by the youths, requiring him to later attend hospital for treatment to facial injuries. The assault is being treated as a sectarian-motivated hate crime.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with any information, or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call officers at Tennent Street on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1543 03/07/22.”