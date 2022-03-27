North Belfast bomb hoax: Woman (38) arrested in connection with security alert released on bail

The scene on the Crumlin Road on Friday. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A 38-year-old woman who was arrested by police investigating a north Belfast security alert on Friday has been released on bail pending further enquires.

The incident led to Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney being evacuated from the Ardoyne-based peace reconciliation talks on Friday

The woman in question was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances, possession and concealing criminal property and possession of Class B Controlled drug with intent supply.

She was arrested alongside a 41-year-old male under the Terrorism Act on Sunday morning. The man remains in custody.

The arrests followed searches by the police on Saturday in the Ballysillan and Springmartin areas of north and west Belfast.

The PSNI said they had recovered a number of items including a suspected firearm, two vehicles, a quantity of controlled drugs and a large sum of cash.

The incident involved a man being forced at gunpoint to drive his van with what he believed to be a bomb on board to the peace event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation.

The Houben Centre on the Crumlin Road was evacuated and a funeral service at nearby Holy Cross church was also disrupted

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with any information which could assist with the investigation is asked to call detectives on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”