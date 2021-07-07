North Belfast bonfire should not proceed says SDLP’s Nichola Mallon as DUP urges tension to be ‘dialed down’

Sinn Fein’s Caral Ni Chuilin condemns anti-social behaviour targeting nationalist New Lodge from the bonfire site​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ DUP’s Paula Bradley: Tension over bonfire should be ‘dialed down’

The SDLP Infrastructure Minister has said a bonfire in north Belfast cannot “proceed” as a result of being in an interface area and built on land owned by the department.

Her comments come as Sinn Fein’s Caral Ni Chuilin revealed she has called for a meeting with the health and education ministers over the impact of the bonfire on the nearby nationalist New Lodge area.

The DUP responded by urging Sinn Fein to “dial down the tension” over the Adam Street bonfire.

Nichola Mallon said the bonfire built at Adam Street was in an “unsuitable location” and did not rule out the possibility of legal action being taken.

"I want to find a local resolution but I am very clear there should be no bonfire anywhere on an interface site here in Northern Ireland," she told the BBC.

"We're having many bonfires across Northern Ireland, and across north Belfast it is very clear that there have been huge difficulties with this one.

"I have to be a responsible landowner and on an interface we can't allow these things to proceed."

The pyre on Adam Street has been described as the “most contentious” in Northern Ireland by Chief Constable Simon Byrne, as it faces a peace wall dividing the loyalist area with the republican New Lodge.

Sinn Fein’s Caral Ni Chuilin condemned what she described as “ongoing attacks” coming from the bonfire site towards homes in the New Lodge.

She said the anti-social behaviour has left “children terrified in their own homes and afraid to go outside”.

"Homes and gardens are being pelted with masonry and golf balls with children being left in tears, leading to restlessness, anxiety, bed-wetting and nail-biting,” she said.

"There is loud music into the early hours of the morning, together with associated anti-social behaviour and children are not able to sleep in their own beds.

"This is absolutely unacceptable.

"I have written to the ministers of health and education, as well as the Mental Health Champion and the Commissioner for Children calling for an urgent meeting to discuss the impact on these children and what can be done about it.

"We cannot expect families and children to put up with this any longer."

In response, the DUP said Sinn Fein should “heed their own advice” and dial down the “tension” around the bonfire.

“There has been much media hype surrounding the Adam Street bonfire. This bonfire is located in Adam Street, which is an integral part of the Tigers Bay community - not an interface,” said deputy leader Paula Bradley.

“The bonfire builders proposed many measures in good faith: moving it back, reducing the size and scale, removing toxic materials, no offensive flags or emblems, engaging with the PSNI and the NIFRS - all of which were rejected and none of which were reciprocated.

“Yesterday, Sinn Fein Deputy Leader Michelle O'Neill said people should ‘dial down the tension’. Perhaps she should address those comments to those ratcheting up tensions at a time when DUP representatives are working to reduce them.

"This bonfire is not contentious in the community within which it sits. It is only deemed contentious by those who talk about respect but cannot bring themselves to respect the sight of their neighbour’s culture. The Chief Constable would do well to remember that when making statements.”

Police are aware of ongoing issues and have been actively engaging with communities and partners to find resolutions.”In a statement in relation to anti-social behaviour at the bonfire, a PSNI spokesperson said: “