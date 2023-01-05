North Belfast business ‘completely distraught’ after office ransacked following multiple break-in incidents

The damage done in the Total Homes NI office Credit: Facebook

The owners of a north Belfast home improvement business have described being “completely distraught” after sharing images of their ransacked office following a break-in.

Total Home NI said their recently completed garden show room, office space and conservatory were all “damaged beyond belief”, with fixtures and fittings, electronics and furniture all damaged.

They also said graffiti was scrawled in the building “of sectarian nature” during the incidents in which the business was broken into “on numerous occasions”.

The company based close to the Ballygomartin Road described the criminality as a “major knockback”, with a number of users on social media condemning those responsible and expressing their support for Total Home NI.

The PSNI has confirmed they are investigating the incident.

In the statement on social media from Total Homes NI, they said: “Between the dates of 22 [December] and 1 [January] we were broken into on numerous occasions, mostly between the hours of 7pm and 10pm.

“There were between 7 and 14 intruders on different occasions, and we suspect in the age range of 16-19.

“We appeal to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity, to make contact with either the company or the police.

“During this time a number of dog walkers can be viewed on CCTV. We believe this act of criminality was carried out by a secluded group of local young teenagers, who are by no means representative of the good people in our area. Please help us bring an end to this criminal activity.

Damage done to fixtures and fittings Credit: Facebook

“Kids (teenagers) have been witnessed running from the premises. CCTV is currently being reviewed and the police are investigating the matter and working with us

“We have worked beyond hard to keep our business afloat and secure continued employment within the local community over the past couple of years. This is a major knockback that we do not need at this time or indeed anytime.”

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: "Police in north Belfast received a report on Friday 30th December of a number of incidents of burglary and criminal damage at commercial premises in the Ballygomartin Industrial Estate.

“It was reported that unknown persons had gained entry to the premises on a number of occasions in the days leading up to the time of report and caused damage inside.

"A further report was received on Monday 2nd January that entry had been gained on the evening of Sunday 1st January, with further damage caused.

"Police enquiries into these incidents are ongoing and officers would ask anyone with any information which could assist to call them at Tennent Street on 101.”