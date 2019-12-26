North Belfast Christmas Eve burglary was 'brutal assault'

A Christmas Eve burglary carried out on a house in north Belfast was a "brutal assault", police have said.

It happened shortly after 11pm on Atlantic Avenue.

Three men wearing balaclavas and armed with knives entered the home of a 46-year-old man, where they demanded money before assaulting him.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: "He received stab wounds to his head and body, which were not believed to be life threatening. He also received fractured ribs and fractured collar bone during the assault.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.”

"One of the men is described as being of stocky build and 5”10 in height. He wore a light coloured jacket, dark trousers and wore gloves. The second man is described as being of medium build, 5”8 in height and wearing a dark top, possibly a coat, dark bottoms and gloves. The third man is described is being of slight build and 6”2 in height. He was described as wearing a dark jacket, dark bottoms and gloves.

"This was a brutal assault of a man in his home. Although he was not seriously injured, he was left very badly shaken following this ordeal. This traumatic assault took place in the victim’s own home; somewhere he rightly deserves to feel safe.

"Our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances and we would appeal to anyone in the area who witnessed anything suspicious to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1878 24/12/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."