North Belfast couple left shaken after man armed with knife enters their home

A man and woman at a home in north Belfast have been left shaken after a man armed with a knife entered their property.

The man was reported to have entered the house on the Crumlin Road at around 3.15am on Thursday morning.

The woman awoke to find the man in their home armed with a knife and some of their property in his hands.

Police said the man then fled the scene with a number of items and a quantity of cash.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area to contact them and are particularly keen to speak to a taxi driver who was seen in the area and who they believe may have useful information.

They stressed the taxi driver was not being considered a suspect.

PSNI Detective Inspector Carol Dane said: “The man fled the scene with a number of high value items and a quantity of cash.

“Thankfully, the occupants were physically uninjured but they have been left shaken by the incident.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area between the hours of 1.45am and 2.30am to contact us on 1010 quoting reference 185 of 19/08/21

“We are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a taxi which was seen in the area at the time. We would like to make it clear that the driver is not a suspect but may have information which could help with our enquiries.

“Alternatively, anyone with information can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http;//www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http;//crimestoppers-uk.org/.”