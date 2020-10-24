North Belfast disorder: 15-year-old boy arrested after police and fire crews attacked with missiles

The scene of the disorder in north Belfast on Friday night. Credit: PSNI

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Friday night following disorder in north Belfast that saw police and fire crews attacked with missiles.

Police responded to reports of youths fighting at the junction of North Queen Street and Duncairn Gardens shortly after 7.50pm and, upon arrival in the area, were pelted with masonry and other missiles by a gang of young people.

Large industrial bins were then torched in a bid to block the road. Bricks and bottles were thrown at Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service personnel when they were disptached to the scene.

Damage was also reported to the grounds of a nearby nursery school, allegedly carried out by the youths involved in the disorder.

Superintendent David Moore said no injuries were reported by police or fire crews, however damage was caused to PSNI vehicles.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested a short time later on suspicion of common assault and riotous behaviour. He was subsequently released and cautioned, with police enquiries ongoing.

Supt Moore said it is "extremely disappointing" that officers had to deal with those who "showed a complete disregard for the local community".

"For officers and colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service to come under attack in trying to keep people safe, means that vital resources are being removed from public use when they could be better utilised elsewhere," he said.

“We will continue to work alongside local representatives and partner agencies, but it is disappointing that some people continue to disregard our repeated warnings.

“Those people who choose to engage in criminal and anti-social behaviour must understand it is unacceptable and must stop. People have a right to live in peace and to feel safe in their communities.

“Parents and guardians have an important obligation to speak to keep young people safe by knowing where they are going and who they are with. Young people must understand the dangers of getting involved in behaviour which could result in injuring themselves, others, or ultimately, a criminal record.

“Police officers are now reviewing the latest CCTV recordings to identify those involved in the range of incidents. Where appropriate, we will make further arrests and put people before the courts.”