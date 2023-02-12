North Belfast GAA clubs hit out after damage caused by weekend vandalism

Damage was caused to the shared facility in the Cliftonville Road area of Belfast.

Photographs of the damage caused to Cliftonville Playing Fields at the weekend

A north Belfast GAA club has hit out after damage was caused to their facilities over the weekend.

Pearse’s GAC posted photographs of what appeared to be scorch damage caused to the synthetic surface at Cliftonville Playing Fields, a Council-run shared sports facility off the Cliftonville Road.

The club share the facility, known locally as both ‘The Cricky’ and ‘Fennell Park’, with fellow GAA club Ardoyne Kickhams, with the playing fields also in use by local school Bunscoil Bheann Mhadagáin and available for external bookings.

A spokesperson said it was ‘frustrating’ to see the vandalism.

"Our club is both disgusted and disappointed at the damage to the playing surface at The Cricky,” they said.

"Cumann an Phiarsaigh, Ciceam Ard Eoin and Bunscoil Bheann Mhadagáin fought hard for years to get this Gaelic facility and it is very frustrating seeing this happen.

"There are scarce GAA facilities as it is in North Belfast without them being victim to vandalism.”

The facilities were also targeted by vandals in 2020, when damage was caused to the nets and dugouts, with Ardoyne Kickhams describing it as an ‘attack on the entire Ardoyne community’.

The club has also condemned the damage caused during the latest incident on the site.

"Mindless damage caused to the pitch over the weekend. GAA facilities in North Belfast are scarce enough without this behaviour,” they posted on their Facebook page.

A spokesperson for Belfast City Council said they were aware of the damage to the playing surface at Cliftonville Playing Fields.

“We will assess the damage caused and progress repairs. We continue to work in partnership with the local community and statutory agencies, including the PSNI, to address issues of anti-social behaviour and vandalism,” they said.

"We would appeal to the public to continue to report any further incidents to the police.”

The PSNI have been approached for comment.