North Belfast GAA teams treated as ‘second-class citizens’, claims club after council warning

Belfast City Council has sent the club a warning over training on a playing field in the area.

A local club is asking for "equality, adequate facilities and support" from Belfast City Council

North Belfast GAA clubs are being treated as “second-class citizens” after being sent a warning over “illegal play” at a playing field in the area, a local club has said.

Patrick Pearse’s made the claim on their Facebook page after posting screenshots from a series of emails sent to them by Belfast City Council.

The first email was sent to advise the club that two soccer matches would be played at Cliftonville Playing Fields over the next two Saturdays.

While the facility is shared by the club with Ardoyne Kickhams, it is also available for soccer clubs to book, with the markings on the synthetic surface changed accordingly.

The Council’s email told the club the markings would be changed to facilitate soccer matches on the Thursday or Friday before those games, but not reverted back to GAA markings until the Sunday.

With the bank holiday also falling on Monday August 28, the Council informed the club the GAA markings would not be reverted until Tuesday August 29.

A second email contains a warning to the club over “illegal play” at Mallusk Playing Fields in Newtownabbey.

"Our wardens at Mallusk have asked us to email you to point out that on July 27, Patrick Pearse’s junior girls have played at Mallusk with no booking, 6pm-7pm,” it said.

"This is deemed illegal play and may result in you losing any future bookings with BCC. Can you please ask your teams to ensure that they book the pitch if they need it.”

Pearse’s have hit out at the Council’s correspondence and said they had used a “spare corner” of the Mallusk facility.

"We have been vocal in recent times in voicing the lack of facilities available to North Belfast Gaels,” said a spokesperson.

"With the Cricky (Cliftonville Playing Fields) being a pitch shared by ourselves, our neighbours Ardoyne and a number of soccer teams, to say it is stretched would be an understatement.

"Due to the lack of facilities we have been unable to secure adequate and regular training sessions for the teams representing our club. Recently, in an attempt to train once a week we have used the spare corner of Mallusk Playing Fields to host a couple of training sessions. A corner where no sport is being played.

"However, we received the attached email from Belfast City Council to tell us that it is “illegal” to do so and that we will lose the (very limited) bookings that we do have.

"We completely appreciate pitches need rest but desperate times call for desperate measures to offer club members a safe playing space.

“It is massively disappointing that the Council consider soccer games on the only Gaelic pitch in North Belfast of more importance than the two senior ladies Gaelic football matches, one senior men’s Gaelic football match, two U14 girls Gaelic football matches and more than likely more games that have been booked months in advance.

"We ask for equality, adequate facilities and support from the council. Being branded to be performing an “illegal” act by training on spare ground on council facilities, while being pushed off your own pitch for days at a time to facilitate soccer matches on a predominantly Gaelic Games facility is extremely disappointing.

“Local Gaels again treated as second-class citizens.”

Belfast City Council has been approached for comment.