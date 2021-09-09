North Belfast lorry fire linked to attempted hijacking as PSNI say driver was threatened with suspected firearm

A lorry driver has been left shaken after he was threatened by a suspected firearm before his lorry was then set alight.

The incident happened on the Hillview Road in the city at around 1.30pm on Thursday.

A number of firefighters attended the blaze with the vehicle completely destroyed as a result of the fire.

Police said the lorry was parked in the area when an unknown man armed with the suspected weapon entered the vehicle and threatened the driver.

They added the driver left the vehicle before it was subsequently set alight.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters attended the scene of a lorry on fire on the Hillview Road, Belfast. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire.

"The incident was dealt with by 1.35pm.”

The PSNI said they are now investigating the incident and appealed for anyone with information to get in contact with them.

Oldpark DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst condemned the incident and said reports of a weapon being involved were worrying.

“It is very concerning to hear of reports that a man armed with a weapon threatened the driver. There is no place for guns on our streets in 2021 and this incident must be condemned,” he said.

"A fire in a built up area like this also clearly poses the risk of both spreading rapidly and causing serious damage.

"The Fire Service and other emergency responders must be commended for their swift and professional response to this incident. If anyone has any information on how this fire started, I would encourage them to contact the police through 101.”

Detective Inspector Dane said: “Shortly before 1:30pm, it was reported that a lorry was parked at the Hillview Road area. An unknown male armed with a suspected firearm entered the vehicle and threatened the driver. The driver then left the vehicle and it is believed the lorry was then set alight. The lorry was completely destroyed following the incident.

"This was a terrifying ordeal for the driver who has been left shaken by the incident but thankfully no injuries were reported.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything or anyone who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact with detectives on 101, quoting reference 956 09/09/2021.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/"