North Belfast neighbourhood rocked by broad daylight sex scandal

The pair fumble around on the bonnet of the car

Residents of Fortwilliam Crescent have been left agog after two people were filmed enjoying sex in full view of the neighbours and a CCTV camera.

CCTV footage showing the couple engaging in the act has set tongues wagging with many furious this took place in clear sight of people’s homes and where kids could easily have been out playing.

The Sunday World was handed the X-rated video which shows the pair having sex on top of the car of a local resident.

The video clip has been shared around local residents who are aren’t too pleased with the brazen lovers.

According to the date on the recording, the footage was taken on Friday, August 4th, a few minutes after 9pm and goes on for just over four minutes.

It shows the couple, one who is holding a shopping bag, hugging and kissing in the middle of the street.

They both appear worse for wear as they almost tumble to the ground but manage to just about steady themselves.

Things escalate quickly and the oblivious pair move the party over to the bonnet of a parked car.

But it’s not long before both drop their trousers and appear to have sex right over the bonnet though they appear to stop rather abruptly – possibly realising they have been caught on camera.

The pair even stare into the security camera afterwards – perhaps realising at that moment their ‘tryst’ hasn’t been too private after all.

One of the lovers picks up their shopping bag and the pair leave the scene.

Fortwilliam Crescent is a winding street situated off the Shore Road area of north Belfast.

One local resident said the video had left people shocked.

“Nobody can believe anyone would do this in broad daylight,” said a source. “It’s the summer, the kids are off school and there are often kids running round to midnight round here.

“What damage could that have had on children passing by? Who’s to say some child didn’t look out the window and see the whole thing?

“But never mind the kids – I don’t think any adult would want to be walking round the corner and witnessing that.

“It’s completely out of order and offensive. I don’t think the phrase ‘Get a Room’ has ever been more appropriate.”

Another resident told the Sunday World: “The video is doing the rounds and nobody can believe it. What were these people thinking? It’s so risky, they clearly didn’t care who saw them but I doubt they were aware the whole thing was being filmed.”

And another source who saw the sex clip said: “I’m glad that wasn’t my car!”

The PSNI said it had not received any complaints about the incident.

It’s not the first time the people of Belfast have been treated to an unwanted live public sex show.

In 2014 shocking photographs showing two couples having sex outside a Belfast nightclub went viral.

Two scantily clad girls were pictured sitting on lads’ laps in a car park as other stunned revellers looked on.