North Belfast pensioner dies after being hit by vehicle on Antrim Road

Police at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the Antrim Road in north Belfast on Sunday

An 80-year-old man who died following a collision in north Belfast has been named by police.

The PSNI said the fatality occurred early on Sunday, January 15.

John Stewart Moore, from the north Belfast area, was struck by a vehicle on the Antrim Road at around 7am and died at the scene.

Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee has said the community is in shock following the "tragic” incident.

Councillor Magee added: “The community is shocked and saddened at the death of a man in an accident on the Antrim Road this morning, close to the New Lodge junction.

“My immediate thoughts are with the families of those affected by this tragedy.

“Anyone with information on this road accident should bring it forward to the police.”

Detective Sergeant Neil Harrison, from the Collision Investigation Unit, has appealed for information and witnesses.

"Anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have captured dash-cam or CCTV footage can get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit on 101,” he said.

Information can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/