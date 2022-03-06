North Belfast pharmacist stabbed in weekend attack speaks out

Pharmacist Conor McAreavey who was stabbed in the hand during an attack at a chemist's shop in north Belfast on Saturday. Pic: Alan Lewis/Photopress.

A north Belfast pharmacist who was stabbed in the hand on Saturday has called for attacks against staff to stop.

Conor McAreavey was stabbed in his left hand with a knife at Numark pharmacy on the Antrim Road on Saturday.

Speaking to the BBC, he said that he was “very lucky” not to have suffered tendon damage.

He also said attacks on pharmacists had become a "trend" and they were happening all too often.

“We are at the frontline here, we’re all exhausted after two years of Covid and now as things open up to have this start to happen again to us is just unacceptable and very worrying for the staff,” he said.

The PSNI said that a man had entered the premises shortly before 5.20pm on Saturday.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Dougherty said the assailant then produced a hammer and damaged a plastic window before stabbing a staff member in the hand with a knife.

He then fled towards the Hillman Street area, but it is not believed that anything was stolen.

The man is described as being 6ft in height and of a medium build.

He was wearing jeans, a dark coloured hooded jacket, brown framed glasses and a black face mask.

Det Sgt Dougherty said the attacker was confronted by another man as he left the pharmacy, when he produced the knife once again.

“Police would like to speak to this male to assist with their enquiries as part of their investigation,” the detective said.

Sinn Fein’s North Belfast MLA, Caral Ní Chuilin, said the attack was “shocking and appalling” and called on anyone with information to call the police.

“The Numark Pharmacy has provided an essential frontline service to the people of the New Lodge and Antrim Road for many years now,” she said.

“They stood with the community right through the pandemic at great risk to themselves.

“The owners and staff should be able to provide these essential services without fear of attack.

“I wish Conor a speedy recovery from his injuries. This incident could have resulted in even more serious injury or death and the person responsible must be brought to justice.

“I appeal to anyone with any information about the man responsible for this senseless and vicious attack to bring that forward to the police.”

Gerard Greene is the chief executive of Community Pharmacy NI, he called it a “horrible attack” on a pharmacy team going about their normal job helping people on a Saturday afternoon.

“We utterly condemn this behaviour. An attack on a local community pharmacy team impacts lots of people who rely on us,” he said.

"Our thoughts are with the pharmacist who was stabbed in the hand and the pharmacy staff who were subjected to this horrendous ordeal.

“We would reiterate the call by the PSNI for anyone who witnessed anything to contact them or Crimestoppers.”