North Belfast principals unite to urge parents: take control of your kids' social media use

Principals from 21 primary schools have warned parents of the dangers of social media on their children's wellbeing.

Head teachers in north Belfast issued a joint statement recommending that adults "consider the impact of unsupervised use of mobile devices" outside school, as well as "limiting their use in school".

The call comes after the principal of St Vincent de Paul Primary School in Ligoniel sent a letter to parents stating that it "has been increasingly difficult" to deal with social media difficulties amongst its pupils. Bronagh McVeigh also revealed that she had received worrying reports that "some pupils are sending/receiving unsavoury and abusive messages, videos and texts".

"Some people are being unkind," the letter said. "Some people are creating groups then excluding others which can be a form of bullying. Many children are involved in these groups."

Ms McVeigh advised parents that this "is not school business" and she asked them to "take control of the situation".

The letter also recommends that pupils do not use apps such as WhatsApp, Snapchat or TikTok until they are 13 and asked people who allow their children to use them to check their child's phone regularly.

"We have never had so many issues with key Stage Two pupils on social media before," the letter added.

"We recommend that pupils have phones only from P7 and we are very concerned about the implications and worried for the safety of our pupils.

Ms McVeigh told the Belfast Telegraph that St Vincent de Paul Primary School was determined to work through the difficulties associated with social media with everyone concerned.

"We are working closely with parents and pupils to support them in dealing with a range of issues that access to mobile devices and social media can present to children of a young age," she said.

Bronagh McVeigh

"All our policies are developed in consultation with parents to support the welfare of pupils to promote a safe learning environment."

Following Ms McVeigh's letter, a statement was issued by North Belfast Primary Principals Group, which comprises 21 primary schools from all sectors - controlled, integrated, Irish-medium and maintained.

It said: "Ahead of Internet Safety Day on February 11, some of our schools have written to parents highlighting the need to consider the impact of unsupervised use of mobile devices and watches outside of school as well as limiting their use in school.

"In January each year we have a rise in primary school pupils using new devices/phones outside of school and the consequences of these are often brought back to schools.

"Primary school children appear to be accessing social media from a younger age without having the maturity to deal with the issues that may present.

"We promote resilience and safety strategies in our curriculum and schools are working very hard to support our children through internet safety assemblies and awareness raising workshops. Currently social media outside of school is having a significant impact on our pupil wellbeing.

"We need parents to be aware of this. All our schools appreciate the necessary support of parents in ensuring their children's responsible and safe use of social media and mobile phones."

Earlier this week Father Gary Donegan voiced serious concerns about children and social media.

"When a child lifts a mobile phone, an iPad or a computer, there is an issue of the accessibility of certain material," he told the Belfast Telegraph during an in-depth interview following a spate of suicides in Belfast and elsewhere.