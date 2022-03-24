North Belfast residents shocked by sudden collapse of wall of Chinese takeaway: ‘It could have been fatal’

No reports of any injuries at this stage.

Residents in north Belfast have spoken of their shock after the gable wall of a chinese takeaway collapsed on Thursday.

Emergency services including the PSNI, NIAS and NIFRS were all in attendance.

Sniffer dogs were also deployed to the scene on the Limestone Road over concerns that someone may have been trapped under the rubble, but there have been no reports of injuries so far.

Speaking to UTV, local business owner Eugene Cassidy said he was relieved no one appeared to have been hurt.

After hearing the collapse, he looked out his window to see the rubble across the road.

“People started to ring me when they realised the building had collapsed...had there been anybody passing at the time it would have been fatal,” he said.

Another resident said: “It will probably all come down, it was a working business last night. By the grace of God nobody was near here.”

Emergency services at the scene of a building collapse on the Limestone road and Antrim Road, north Belfast on March 24th, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A specialist rescue team from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) had been called to the collapsed building and this evening a police cordon remains in place as work continues to secure the area.

Shortly after 10pm on Thursday, a spokesperson for the PSNI said: “The Antrim Road, north Belfast, remains closed in both directions between the Cavehill Road and Limestone Road due to the collapse of a building wall.

"Traffic is being impacted with queues forming so motorists are asked to seek alternative routes for your journey.”

Earlier in the day, the NIFRS said a specialist rescue team was dispatched to the incident.

Appliances at the scene are from Central Fire Station and Westland Firestation along with an Aerial Appliance.

Emergency services at the scene of a building collapse on the Limestone road and Antrim Road, north Belfast on March 24th, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Green Party councillor Mal O’Hara posted photos of the incident and added to calls for the public to stay away and allow rescue crews to do their work.