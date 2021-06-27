North Belfast residents warned to shut windows as fire crews remain at scene of recycling depot blaze

Emergency services remain at the scene of a fire at a north Belfast recycling depot, with residents urged to shut windows and doors.

The fire broke out at Duncrue Link in Belfast just after 10pm on Sunday. The Fire Service said on Monday morning it had been brought under control.

Large plumes of smoke were seen across the city. The area was cleared and cordoned off with the road shut to traffic.

A Fire Service spokesman said: “[We] are continuing to deal with what was a substantial fire at a waste recycling depot at Duncrue Pass, Belfast.

"There are currently six pumping appliances and specialist vehicles in attendance. The fire has been brought under control. The public are asked to avoid the area and also keep windows and doors closed.”

Councillor Carl Whyte advised the public to avoid the area.