North Belfast security alert: Loyalist bomb attack a hoax, PSNI believe UVF responsible for incident near event attended by Simon Coveney

Van driver threatened by two gunmen before device placed in his vehicleDriver believed his family were being threatenedFuneral taking place at Holy Cross Chapel disrupted

The PSNI has said it believes the UVF could be behind a loyalist hoax bomb attack in north Belfast on Friday morning.

Speaking at Police Headquarters on Friday evening, Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan condemned the "disgraceful" attack which had interrupted a peace-building event attended by the Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

Between 9-10am this morning, a van was hijacked near the Shankill Road on Sydney Street West.

The van driver was threatened by two gunmen and forced to drive his white Vauxhall van a short distance to another street where a device was placed in the van.

The victim was then forced to drive to Holy Cross Chapel in north Belfast.

ACC McEwan said: "Just think about this, the victim believed at this point he was driving a van containing a live bomb and that his family were being threatened."

Over 25 homes were evacuated during the security alert, local schools were affected and vulnerable residents in a nursing home had to be moved to a different part of the building.

A funeral taking place in the chapel was also disrupted.

With the device declared a hoax, ACC McEwan said the goal of those responsible was to cause maximum disruption to the local community.

His early assessment was that loyalist paramilitaries were responsible, with the primary suspect being the UVF.

He appealed for information on the gunman and the movements of the white Vauxhall van, registration XJZ7908.

ACC McEwan said he would not speculate on whether Simon Coveney was the intended target, or whether he would require extra security in the future.

He also could not be certain on whether the weapons used were real, but said the threat felt real to the driver at the time

He said the driver had since been taken to hospital for treatment, and said that a substantial security threat remained in Northern Ireland meaning "an attack is likely".

Following the press conference, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis said: “Today's incident at the Houben Centre in North Belfast is a reminder that there is a small minority willing to use violence to advance their goals.

"My thoughts are with the driver who faced a terrifying ordeal, the family that was holding a funeral, as well as with Simon Coveney and everyone else who was impacted.

"These actions are reprehensible. I utterly condemn those involved and give my thanks and reiterate my full support to the PSNI and security partners and urge anyone with any information to contact the police."

Justice Minister Naomi Long condemned those responsible for the security alert and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Mrs Long said: “Today, a man who left home to do a day’s work on a sunny Friday morning was threatened at gunpoint.

"He was told his family was in danger and forced to drive what he thought was a live bomb to a church. It must have been an utterly terrifying experience.

“Today, a grieving family had their last goodbye to their loved one disrupted; 25 homes were evacuated and residents of a nursing home had to be moved from their rooms.

“Those who orchestrated and planned this cruel and callous chain of events set out to cause maximum disruption and distress to people who were quite simply getting on with their lives.

"They do not care about local communities; nor do they care about the distress and emotional trauma their reckless actions cause.

“We have come too far to be dragged back in to the past and I would urge anyone with any information – no matter how insignificant it may seem - to contact the police or Crimestoppers.”