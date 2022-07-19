North Belfast: Security alert over as device declared an ‘elaborate hoax’

A security alert in north Belfast has ended after the PSNI said a suspicious object found was part of an “elaborate hoax”.

Residents at Cedar Avenue were asked to leave their homes but have now been permitted to return.

Inspector McBride said: “Police received a report of a suspicious object located in the area on Tuesday 19th July. Officers attended and the object, which has been declared as an elaborate hoax, has been taken away for further forensic examination.”

“A number of homes were evacuated during the public safety operation, with residents affected now returning to their homes. All roads have now reopened following the incident. We would like to thank the local community for their cooperation and assistance.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 316 19/07/22. You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”