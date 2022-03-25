North Belfast security alert: Watch moment Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney evacuated after vehicle hijacked

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has led condemnation after Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney was evacuated from an event in North Belfast after a vehicle was hijacked and driven to the venue.

Mr Coveney was seen being told by his security team of the incident before telling those in attendance he had to leave.

Sources say a van was hijacked on the Shankill Road, a canister placed on board and the driver forced to drive it to Holy Cross Church. Police have put a 400 metre exclusion zone in place.

The driver of the vehicle was in tears inside the venue after alerting security officials to the incident and apologising to attendees for being forced to drive to the site.

PSNI officers are currently in attendance at the scene and an army team has been called to assess a device found in the back of the van.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

Sir Jeffrey condemned the incident, saying those who cling to violence had little support, while Secretary of State Brandon Lewis also said his thoughts were with Mr Coveney.

Mr Coveney was giving an address as part of the Time to Build The Common Ground by the John and Pat Hume Foundation at the Houben Centre on the Crumlin Road.

After being alerted to a problem, the minister told the audience he had to leave and hoped to be back in a few minutes.

However, he was escorted from the area by armed gardaí and members of the PSNI. He is now said to be in a “secure location”.

Mr Coveney tweeted: "Saddened & frustrated that someone has been attacked & victimised in this way and my thoughts are with him & his family. My thanks to ⁦@PoliceServiceNI.”

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 25th March 2022 The scene at the The Houben Centre on Crumlin Road where a security alert is taking place. It is being reported a van was hijacked on the Shankill, a canister placed on board and the driver forced to drive it to Holy Cross Church, north Belfast. The Irish Foreign Minister, Simon Coveney, was speaking at an event for the Hume Foundation in the centre when it had to be evacuated. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

His keynote speech was due to be followed by a discussion with community leaders, including Alan McBride of WAVE Trauma Centre whose wife Sharon, was killed in the Shankill bomb.

A funeral was also disrupted in the Ardoyne area because of the incident and the Funeral Mass had to take place on the street.

Tim Attwood, who was moderating the event, said it was “very unfortunate that the event has been cancelled and more importantly the disruption to local community".

“The message of the minister in the short time he was speaking and of the John and Pat Hume Foundation is that you can only achieve your goals through peaceful and nonviolent means,” he continued.

“Those who think they can drag us back to those dark days are very much mistaken, they are long gone and this will only renew our efforts for peace and reconciliation and our work will continue.”

Good to see widespread condemnation of those behind the hijacking and security alert in North Belfast. Most people want to get on with their lives and have no truck with those who cling to violence.

Former deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill condemned the actions of those who targeted an event focused on peace, reconciliation and finding common-ground.

"Those determined to cause instability & disruption will not succeed. Those of us committed to peace will not be deterred.”

Her party colleague, North Belfast MP John Finucane, added: “The attack on an event involving Minister Simon Coveney at North Belfast’s Houben Centre today is disgraceful.

“Those behind the van hijacking which was left on church grounds have no place in society.

“While they try to bring back the past, we will keep working for the future.”

The SDLP’s Spring Conference is set to take place at 1pm in the Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy, Magherafelt.

Party leader Colum Eastwood tweeted: “Worrying situation in Belfast today at the Building Common Ground event.

"These mindless thugs won’t deter the John and Pat Hume Foundation from carrying out their work to further peace.

"The Hume Foundation is an organisation dedicated to promoting peace and reconciliation. The attack on them and on @simoncoveney this morning is an attempt to drag us back that will never, ever succeed.”

Infrastructure Minister and North Belfast MLA Nichola Mallon was at the Houben Centre for the event.

She said: “With many others I was at the Houben Centre this morning for the @humefoundation peace building event where @simoncoveney's speech was disrupted by a serious security threat.

"Threatening a peace building event - those behind this need to get it, you've lost, you won't hold us back.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said it was “hard to imagine what goes through the minds of people who engage in such reckless, futile behaviour”.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson also said: “Good to see widespread condemnation of those behind the hijacking and security alert in North Belfast.

“Most people want to get on with their lives and have no truck with those who cling to violence.”

The Alliance North Belfast representative, Nuala McAllister, added to the condemnation.

Alliance North Belfast representative Nuala McAllister has said those behind a security alert in North Belfast will not drag us back to the past, despite their actions.

“My thoughts are with those who were at the Houben Centre and in Holy Cross Church during this incident,” said Councillor McAllister.

“A relative of mine was in the church during this incident. Thankfully, they and others were safely removed and my thanks go to the security services for their work to do that. My thoughts are also with the driver of the van hijacked, who will have gone through a traumatic experience.”

She said the “overwhelming reaction” from the people of North Belfast were disgusted by those behind the incident.

“They can try and cause fear all they want but are not wanted here. North Belfast has come so far and these people will not drag us back to the past.”