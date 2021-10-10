North Belfast shop robbery: Man (28) man charged with incident

A 28-year-old man has been charged following a robbery at a shop in north Belfast on Friday evening.

The man was charged with a number of offences including robbery, aggravated burglary, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, common assault and criminal damage.

Police said the charge for aggravated burglary is in relation to another incident in the Ballynure Street.

The other charges are in connection to an incident at a shop in the Cliftonville Road area at around 9.20pm.

The man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

On Friday police said a man entered the shop and set off a fire extinguisher to force staff members away from the till, before taking a sum of money and making off.

Officers attended the scene and arrested the man a short distance away.

The money taken was recovered by police.