North Belfast: Two arrested  after car stolen from pizza delivery driver

Several vehicles were damaged after a car was stolen in north Belfast.

Police have arrested two men in north Belfast after a stolen vehicle caused damage in the area.

The PSNI said the theft was reported in the Duneden Park area on Friday evening.

The men, aged 26 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences after the stolen vehicle collided with a number of vehicles in the area.

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker said the car had been taken from a pizza delivery driver and that a number of people had also been injured.

“This is very serious as someone could have been seriously injured or killed tonight,” he said on Twitter.

“Sending my support to the delivery driver and those who were injured and were left in shock, this is unacceptable.”

The post added that the car had hit five other vehicles, causing shock to other drivers.

“This was totally reckless and those involved had no regard for anyone.”

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information or dashcam footage should contact police on 101 quoting reference 1696 of 04/06/21.