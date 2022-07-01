North Belfast van crash causes ‘thousands of pounds’ of damage and narrowly avoids hitting pedestrian

Police in north Belfast have warned a pedestrian had a lucky escape after an out-of-control van narrowly missed hitting the person walking along the road.

The incident happened on the Antrim Road at around 1.30am on Thursday, with a white van having collided with a traffic island causing thousands of pounds of damage to the fixture.

PSNI officers in Tennent Street said CCTV of the incident also showed the close call when the vehicle nearly struck a pedestrian.

Police confirmed an arrest has been made over the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson on social media added: “It is our opinion that this pedestrian was extremely fortunate to avoid serious injury - or worse.

“The driver of the van made off from the scene. An investigation has been launched and we are pleased to say that we have made an arrest for a number of offences.

“We are appealing for witness - do you have CCTV or Dashcam footage of this white van or the collision? Were you on the road at the time?

“If you can provide any information to us - call 101 and speak to the team.”