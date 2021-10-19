North Belfast youth club condemn ‘cowardly’ arson attack on minibus

A north Belfast youth centre has had to cancel Halloween activities planned for young people after a minibus belonging to the organisation was destroyed in an arson attack.

The vehicle was attacked on Sunday evening between 9pm and 10pm according to police.

Firefighters from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the blaze and brought it under control, however the vehicle was completely destroyed.

Nobody was injured as a result of the attack.

In a social media post, a spokesperson for the youth centre described the incident as a “cowardly attack” and called for those responsible to give an “explanation” for the incident.

“Our 2-year-old minibus, which we as a community fund-raised so hard for was destroyed in an attack for what reason we are completely baffled about,” they added.

“The bus was parked at the rear of the youth centre and the fire caused some damage to the primary school and the chapel so this really was an attack on our community.

“Thankfully there was nobody injured but that does not take away from the shock and disgust that we feel this morning.”

They added: “Unfortunately activities planned for over the Halloween break will now have to be cancelled. And to the people responsible I would love to hear an explanation of your actions, because there are none.

“We are in the process of checking CCTV and If anyone noticed anything suspicious last night (17/10/2021) between 9 and 10pm please get in touch or contact the police.”

In a statement, an NIFRS spokesperson said: "Firefighters were called to a van on fire. They wore breathing apparatus and used 2 jets to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 10.24pm and the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition."

The PSNI said anyone who has any information should contact police.

"Anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has any information can contact police at Tennent Street on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1960 17/10/21,” a police spokesperson said.

“Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."