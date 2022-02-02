North coast minister set to become next PCI Moderator

Third-generation preacher sets his sights on helping church move on from the pandemic

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI) has selected Rev John Kirkpatrick, from Portrush Presbyterian Church, as its next Moderator.

The 65-year-old was nominated by 10 of the church’s 19 presbyteries on Tuesday evening after they met across Ireland to elect a successor to the Rt Rev Dr David Bruce.

Moderator-Designate Rev Kirkpatrick will be installed as Moderator at the start of PCI’s General Assembly in June.

He will be the 177th Moderator since 1840 and the first from Portrush Presbyterian Church.

The north coast minister said: “I am genuinely surprised by what has happened but very excited at the prospect of the story God is going to write from June and the months that follow.

“As I continue to serve the Lord Jesus in this new role, I am looking forward to coming alongside our churches at this critical time, encouraging them as we move forward from Covid.

“I also look forward to building good relationships wherever possible, honouring Jesus and representing our church across the island and further afield.”

Rev Kirkpatrick was born in Limavady and brought up in Ballymena from the age of three.

He is a-third generation Presbyterian minister — his father was minister of Balteagh Presbyterian, near Limavady, while his grandfather served in congregations in Co Tyrone, Co Antrim and Co Donegal.

Rev Kirkpatrick has been minister of Portrush Presbyterian for nearly 30 years, having served there since 1993.

Prior to that, he spent nearly six years at Garryduff Presbyterian, near Ballymoney, his first congregation.

He was ordained in 1985 as an assistant minister at Megain Memorial and Mersey Presbyterian Churches in east Belfast.

When he became a minister in Portrush, he also represented the Presbyterian Church in Ireland in its partner relationships in central and eastern Europe until 2005.

He attended Ballymena County Primary School and Coleraine Academical Institution before studying farm management at Greenmount Agricultural College from 1973 to 1976, with an agricultural career in mind.

This led to three years of study at Ulster University’s Coleraine Campus, from which he was awarded a BSc in social science and environmental studies.

After spending a year working for the Department of Agriculture, he started attending Belfast Bible College in 1981 before commencing his studies at Union Theological College for ordained ministry in the Presbyterian Church in Ireland the same year.

Rev Kirkpatrick said: “With a father and a grandfather as Presbyterian ministers, you might say that I am not only a ‘son of the manse’, but a ‘grandson of the manse as well. While I came to a personal faith in Jesus at the age of nine, there was never an expectation that I would follow in their footsteps.

“But God, obviously, had other plans, and I genuinely give thanks for the near 40 years that I have spent in the ministry.”

Today he ministers to a congregation of approximately 220 families in and around the seaside town, though this size of he congregation grows considerably during the summer months and at Easter.

He said: “I would describe myself as a preaching pastor as I see the linked importance of preaching and teaching the Bible, coupled with pastoral care being the complimentary need to this.”