North coast traffic warning ahead of Northern Ireland International Airshow – road closures announced

The PSNI has issued a traffic warning ahead of the Northern Ireland International Airshow in Portrush and Portstewart this coming weekend.

The police warned drivers there will be road closures across what is expected to be a busy weekend on the scenic tourist hotspot.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are advising road users to expect delays this weekend, as the NI International Airshow returns to the beautiful North Coast.

"Running on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 September, from 11am to 6pm on both days, the Coast Road between Portstewart and Portrush will be closed from 8am to 7pm to facilitate the two-day event.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"There will be disruption to traffic along the coast and delays are inevitable. We strongly advise the public to adhere to parking restrictions and to use the Park & Ride facilities available, as this will help to alleviate congestion. Please also be considerate of local residents.”