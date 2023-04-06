North Down UDA feud has cost £75k to police over last three weeks

Top officer also acknowledges public unease after torching of vehicle outside PSNI station

Police watch on as houses are boarded up in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards: Photo by Kevin Scott — © Kevin Scott

Policing the loyalist feud in north Down has cost the PSNI £75,000 in just three weeks.

Officers have maintained a presence in the area since the violence broke out between a faction of the South East Antrim UDA and members of a group calling itself the North Down UDA.

To date 13 people have been arrested, eight have been charged, and one has been reported to the Public Prosecution Service.

Meanwhile, more than 30 families have left Newtownards since the feud began.

Providing an update on the policing operation in the area, Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton told the Policing Board on Thursday it had been a week since the last attack in the area but “we’re absolutely not complacent about that”.

“Since March 22, however, a number of homes have been attacked, many of which were occupied at the time,” he added.

“Houses have been attacked with pipe bombs, petrol bombs and other implements.

“Whilst these attacks have reputedly been focused on members of rival gangs, at the time of the attacks there have been children in the houses, and in fact some of the attacks have happened at the homes of innocent parties who have either been identified through mistaken identity or the recklessness of those involved.”

He said more than 50 individuals had been “subject to some form of threat” during the feud, which has created a large policing operation.

He also revealed a firelighter was used by two men to set a car alight outside Dundonald PSNI station on Sunday after its owner failed to collect it.

The BMW X5 was seized in connection with the feud last Friday after officers arrested four men following a disturbance at a shopping centre in Newtownards.

The vehicle was parked just yards from the main entrance gates to the station when it was torched.

Mr Singleton said the BMW was seized to facilitate a search by specialist officers and a dog unit, and two males were involved in the blaze, one of whom “should be identifiable” by CCTV images.

Following criticism of police following the incident, Mr Singleton said he “accepts the perception about how this was played out”, and it was a “massive frustration” after the work to arrest the four males.

He added police believe it was not an attempt to destroy evidence, but “an incident between the two gangs”.

He explained that on completion of the search, arrangements were made with the owner, who was one of the four males arrested and still in custody at the time, to collect it.

It was agreed by both parties to place it outside the police station “in the expectation it would be lifted in the near future”.

However, the BMW was not collected on Friday evening or Saturday. It was targeted in the early hours of Sunday.

“The incident itself is being treated as arson and is being investigated by detectives from our Bangor CID office and the CCTV imagery will provide us with a very strong line of inquiry in terms of taking this investigation forward,” said Mr Singleton.

Revealing the cost so far in policing the feud had reached £75,000, Chief Constable Simon Byrne said the issues around the attack on the vehicle were being reviewed, but “the job of the security staff at Dundonald are to protect the police station, not the parking bay outside”.

The BMW X5 outside Dundonald PSNI station: Picture by Kevin Scott — © Kevin Scott

“I think we’ve explained this morning that there were two attempts, which were effectively not responded to, for the owner to come and collect the vehicle,” he added.

“There were other choices, which included impounding it, which would have incurred a cost to the third party.” Meanwhile, Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan also provided details of the work carried out by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) since January 1. This did not include the loyalist feud.

Fifty-two searches, 19 arrests, 17 charges and 14 reports were initiated, along with 17 drug seizure incidents with a combined estimated street value of £107,000.

Seven firearms were seized, there was one ammunition seizure, and approximately £79,000 worth of cash was recovered.

“I think you can see from that we are determined to do our bit in diminishing these people’s ability to control and cause harm in our communities, but in regard to this particular incident [in north Down], we are treating them as two drug gangs, which is what they are,” said Mr McEwan.