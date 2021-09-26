‘North of Ireland’ term used at Labour Party conference criticised by DUP’s Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

Conference literature used at the Labour Party conference in Brighton referring to the “North of Ireland” has been criticised by DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

The event, which is to be hosted by representatives from Sinn Fein on Sunday, refers to Labour’s Louise Haigh as “Shadow Secretary of State to the North of Ireland”.

The “North of Ireland” term was also contained in the physical copy of Labour’s official conference guide, featuring a foreword by party leader Sir Keir Starmer, as well as in the party’s online listings.

The schedule refers to a fringe event due to be hosted on Sunday at the conference by Sinn Fein, entitled “A Decade of Opportunity – Towards a Shared Ireland”.

South Down MP Chris Hazzard and Newry and Armagh MP Mickey Brady are listed as speakers at the event.

Sir Jeffrey told the Daily Telegraph that the description “demonstrates a lack of maturity on the part of Sinn Fein”, which appeared to have been “overlooked” by Labour.

“Hopefully next time they will ensure that NI is given its proper title,” he said.

“I know Louise Haigh very well and I’ve worked closely with her – I know she always described Northern Ireland with its proper title and therefore I’m sure that she would not have endorsed yet another attempt by Sinn Fein to almost deny the existence of the place that they are elected to represent.”

According to the newspaper, it is understood that Ms Haigh did not sign off on the listing, which was submitted by Sinn Fein.

Antrim-born peer Baroness Hoey, who was formerly a former Labour minister said: “I do hope that Louise Haigh makes it very clear that she is the shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland and not for the north of Ireland.

“I’m surprised that this did not get corrected, just in the same way that if any other country was described wrongly, I imagine someone would correct it. I am sure Sir Keir will want to correct this as soon as possible.”

In July, Sir Keir said he would campaign for Northern Ireland to remain part of the UK if there was a border poll in his lifetime.

“I personally, as leader of the Labour Party, believe in the United Kingdom strongly, and would want to make the case for a United Kingdom strongly and will be doing that,” he said at the time.

Responding on social media to the event, Secretary of State Brandon Lewis wrote: “The mask slips. Labour is not a unionist party. They cannot be trusted with the security and prosperity of our Union.

"As Conservatives, we are proudly pro-Union and will do all we can to uphold and strengthen NI’s integral place within it.”

A Labour source told the Daily Telegraph: “Labour is fully committed to the landmark Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, and to being an honest broker in Northern Ireland and engaging extensively with the five main political parties which make up the Northern Ireland Executive.”

Sinn Fein has been contacted for a response.