North-South health meeting to be held amid NI Protocol tensions

The first North-South Ministerial Council (NSMC) since the DUP’s boycott was ruled unlawful will take place on Thursday.

It will proceed after First Minister Paul Givan agreed to the agenda. He said it was in line with his party's position, which permits meetings on health.

The DUP has refused to attend north-south talks in protest against the NI Protocol.

The DUP boycott, announced by party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson last month, was ruled an unlawful breach of the pledge of office by a high court judge on Monday.

At Belfast High Court, Mr Justice Scoffield announced his decision after Belfast man, Sean Napier, brought judicial review proceedings into the lawfulness of the DUP move.

The case centred around DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s announcement last month that his party would disengage with the NSMC meetings as part of the party’s campaign against the protocol.

While Mr Donaldson gave assurances health meetings would go ahead, other meetings have been cancelled.

The DUP has remained defiant with First Minister Paul Givan defending the party's decision.

Meanwhile, the Executive has agreed to bring forward a €1bn PEACE funding package which was due to be signed off at a (NSMC) meeting later this month, to Thursday.