North West 200 to return following two year Covid-hit absence

The annual North West 200 road races are to return this May, having been cancelled for two years running due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event annually attracts upwards of 80,000 bike fans and tourists to the north coast for race week each May over the Portrush-Portstewart-Coleraine triangle circuit.

Organisers said the race week will return from May 8 to 14, 2022.

The cancellation of the North West 200 the previous two years was the first time since the Second World War that the races have been cancelled two years running.

The return of racing in the tourist hotspot will be good news to local businesses and the hospitality industry, with the North West annually generating around £12m in revenue for the local economy.

“Although the pandemic stopped the race action over the past two seasons, the management team of Coleraine and District Motor Club have been working hard to ensure the structures and support that underpin the North West 200 have remained in place for the day when we would be able make this announcement,” said Club Chairman, Stanleigh Murray.

“After a challenging two years for the sport and the event, it’s fantastic to see it back on the road race calendar and we look forward to an even bigger and more exciting race week in May 2022.

“We are delighted to have retained the support of our loyal title sponsors.”