North West home owners left ‘shocked and vulnerable’ after cash stolen during burglary

A house has been targeted in a burglary and a sum of cash taken following an incident in Londonderry on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the homeowners have been left “feeling shocked and vulnerable” following the forced entry.

Police said the incident happened at a property on the Governor Road in the city while officers were on patrol at around 4.40pm.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Hanbidge "At this time, we believe this incident occurred sometime between 12 noon and 4.30pm.

“As we continue with enquiries, we're appealing to anyone who was in the area and noticed any suspicious vehicles, or anyone acting in a suspicious manner, to get in touch with us.

"We know that burglary is a very personal, intrusive crime and victims are, understandably, left feeling shocked and vulnerable.

“I want to take this opportunity to encourage residents to report any suspicious activity in their area. No matter how insignificant it may seem, the faster we receive the information, the quicker we can respond."

The PSNI said anyone with information should contact Strand Road detectives on the non-emergency 101 number quoting reference number 1326 of 26/07/22.