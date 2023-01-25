North-west politicians take fight to save Radio Foyle to BBC chiefs in London

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Sandra Duffy in London for the meeting with BBC chiefs

Politicians from Derry have reiterated their “strong opposition to proposed cuts” at BBC Radio Foyle during a meeting with senior BBC figures in London.

Under current proposals, 28 jobs (5%) could be lost from a workforce of around 600 in Belfast and eight (27%) at Foyle.

Politicians and past managers at the station have made it clear this would “decimate” a workforce of around 30.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood, East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell and Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Sandra Duffy once again invited the BBC chiefs to the north-west of Northern Ireland to hear first-hand about the importance of the station to the region.

Welcoming the opportunity to meet with BBC Director of Nations Rhodri Talfan Davies and BBC NI interim director Adam Smyth, Ms Duffy said the meeting was “a frank and open discussion”.

BBC senior officers set out their rationale for the proposed cuts and their commitment to enhancing and focusing on digital services at the station.

The trio were united in their “strong opposition” to the cuts and firm in their joint support for the BBC to reverse its decision to cut BBC Radio Foyle’s breakfast programme, the hourly news bulletins and reduce the number of newsroom staff.

Ms Duffy said that while she appreciated the opportunity to speak to the officials directly on the issue, and to share with them the level of opposition to the cuts from the local community, she was disappointed they hadn’t come to Derry.

Speaking after the meeting, Ms Duffy said: “I stressed the importance of having a regional station in our city and the pivotal role it plays in the local community.

“I spoke about the uniqueness of Derry and the wider north-west region and shared with them details of the recent public meeting that was held in the Guildhall and the huge outpouring of support that exists across all communities in the north-west.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, who has been raising the issue at Westminster, also met with BBC chiefs, including Mr Smyth.

“We made the point that we have our own political environment that is very different from anywhere else and needs its own voice,” said Mr Eastwood.

“Derry is unique in this and has been left behind in so many ways. It needs its own output.

“The big point we made to them was that we’ve heard promises before and they haven’t followed through on them.

“The difference in staff between Belfast and Derry shows the cuts are hugely disproportionate.

“There has been no commitment to enhance Foyle, even though we had promises during the City of Culture (2013), we had promises when Nolan took some of the morning slot, but it just never happened.”

Yesterday, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) Committee said there should be an audit of public money that supports local news and an analysis of whether this could be distributed more fairly.

One of the main recommendations from a report on the sustainability of local journalism stated: “The BBC should reconsider its proposed changes to local radio provision.

“The strategy for digital first should not come at the expense of local radio.”

The BBC has said it is committed to Foyle as a production centre for local and regional content.

“The savings plans we have announced affect many different people and teams within BBC NI,” a spokesperson added.