Northern Ireland A level exams Q&A: Will exams go ahead, are grades less valuable and what if I get ill?

Exams are to go ahead later than planned.

Northern Ireland’s A Level students will sit fewer exams in 2021 after new measures were announced by the Education Minster.

Peter Weir has resisted calls to cancel exams.

Instead he revealed a comprehensive package of measures which he believes will ensure fair and flexible public examinations in 2021.

Here the Department of Education has set out to answer some questions the public may have on the forthcoming A Level and AS Level examination process.

Q: Will exams go ahead?

A: Probably

It is the Department of Education’s priority to ensure that public exams go ahead. It is important that following the cancellation of exams last summer students have the opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge, understanding and skills through examinations, which is a valid and reliable way to generate outcomes.

Everyone should prepare for timetabled examinations. We recognise that the public health situation can change quickly, so we will continue to develop back-up plans in case they are needed.

Q: Will exams take place at the normal time?A: No

Summer 2021 CCEA timetabled examinations will begin on May 13 for AS levels and May 20 for A2 and will end on or before Friday June 25. Exams are, therefore, starting slightly later than normal. This will provide some additional teaching and learning time, whilst ensuring the exam series is held within the normal academic year.A contingency date of June 28 has also been put in place.

The full timetable has been published by CCEA and is available here.

Q: Will I definitely be awarded a result for each of my exams?A: Yes

Candidates who complete CCEA examinations in summer 2021 will be issued with results on August 24 so that they can progress to the next stage of education, employment or training.Q: Will grades be similar to 2020?A: Yes

Grade outcomes in 2021 will broadly align with 2020 and in line with the announcement in England, we will take a similarly generous approach for Northern Ireland candidates.

Q: Will an AS score count toward A Level grades? A: Yes.

It is anticipated AS outcomes from 2021 will account for 40% per cent of the overall A Level award in 2022.

How will A Levels be awarded?

A: CCEA A Level awards will be made on the basis of candidates’ performance in their A2 examinations only.

Within the A2 qualification, candidates can choose to omit up to 60% of the A2 qualification due to the significant disruption faced by candidates over their two years of study. In a significant number of subjects, this will mean taking one unit of assessment only. However, in some three-unit subjects, candidates will take any combination of two units in order to meet the 40% minimum level of assessment.

In two A2 subjects – History and Digital Technology – the 40% minimum threshold of the A2 qualification will not apply and candidates will have a choice of which of the two units to be assessed in. This is to ensure candidates in these two subjects are permitted a choice of units to be assessed in, as with all other subjects.

Candidates will take a unit or units selected by their school or college. This provides significant flexibility for schools and colleges to take account of the areas where the course has been covered to date and where learning has been least disrupted.

Candidates can continue to take all A2 units if they wish to do so.

There are different arrangements for qualifications offered by English and Welsh Examination Boards and schools will be able to explain the arrangements for these qualifications.

Q: How will AS Levels be awarded?

Within AS, candidates can choose to omit up to 60% of the AS qualification. In the majority of subjects this will mean taking one unit of assessment only. However, in some subjects, candidates will take any combination of two units in order to meet the minimum level of assessment.

Candidates will take a unit or unit(s) selected by their school. This provides significant flexibility for schools to take account of the areas where the course has been covered to date and where learning has been least disrupted.

Candidates can continue to take all AS units if they wish to do so.

Again there are different arrangements for qualifications offered by English and Welsh Examination Boards and schools will be able to explain the arrangements for these qualifications.

Q: If I take all my exams, can I pick my score or grade based on the unit I performed best in?

A: No, if you choose to take all exams, your grade will be awarded based on all units.

Q: Can controlled assessment contribute to my qualification?

A: Yes, controlled assessment can be chosen as the unit or units of assessment.

Q: Will there be parts of the course I won’t be examined on?

Yes, in every subject your school can select at least one unit to be omitted from the assessment. In the majority of subjects, candidates will only need to take one unit of assessment, however, in some subjects with more than two units, candidates will take any combination of units in order to meet the 40% minimum requirement.

This option provides significant mitigation for lost face-to-face teaching time and ongoing disruption. It also supports teachers and students in their preparation for examinations by allowing specific content to be prioritised by schools and relieves pressure to finish courses in event of further lost face-to-face teaching time.

Schools and class teachers should be aware of requirements in each qualification. Details will also be available on CCEA’s website.

Q: Will we still be taught everything?

A: These changes significantly reduce the content which will be assessed, however, schools will be encouraged to cover as much of the specification as possible to support progression.

Q: How will you work out my grade?

A: CCEA will simply scale a candidate’s Uniform Mark Scale (UMS) score for the unit or units they have completed to arrive at an overall total for the qualification. This means candidates are always awarded an outcome based on their own performance in the unit or units they have taken.

Where candidates sit a single unit, they will always be awarded the grade achieved in that unit. Where a candidate sits two or more units, they will as normal be awarded a UMS score from the weighted average of their scores in the units they sat.

Q: Will my scores be lowered by CCEA?

A: No, your overall outcome will be determined by your performance in the unit or units you sit.

Q: Will the AS grades I was awarded in August 2020 count towards my A Level grade?

A: No, the AS award in 2020 will not form part of the A Level award in 2021. CCEA considered a range of approaches in which the AS grades awarded this year could be recognised as part of the A Level awarding process. However, it is not possible to implement this equitably or fairly.

Q: Can I take my AS exams, which I was due to sit in summer 2020?

A: Whilst candidates can of course take AS examinations, the AS outcomes will not count towards their overall A Level grade, which will be based on A2 outcomes only.

Q: Are these qualifications less valuable?

A: Absolutely not.

The level of demand for the qualifications is the same as in previous years. Higher education providers and employers will see these as valid qualifications. Schools and learners should cover as much content as is possible to facilitate progression.

There is simply less assessment, to allow schools and learners the opportunity to manage in the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Q: What about non-CCEA GCSEs or A Levels?

A: Schools will let pupils and parents know if you are taking qualifications with non-CCEA examinations and provide you with details about these qualifications. The department is seeking clarification on how Welsh (WJEC) qualifications taken by NI candidates will be awarded in 2021 and this information will be communicated to schools as soon as possible.

Q: What if I miss my exam due to illness or self-isolation?

A: CCEA will run a reserve series in July 2021 for A2 candidates who misstimetabled examination through illness or self-isolating. This means that if you miss all timetabled examinations for a subject through illness or self-isolation, and there is no coursework component, you will be able to complete additional timetabled examinations to receive an outcome.

Q: What if the health situation gets worse and schools have to close?

The department has removed as much assessment as possible to take account of ongoing disruption and ensure candidates feel confident in the units on which they are examined. The public health situation can change quite quickly. CCEA has been asked to have back-up arrangements that can be activated if needed. These will be in place and students will be enabled to complete their qualifications.