Northern Ireland Air Ambulance needed 414 times in last 12 months

The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance service has been needed 414 times in the last year up to July, stats from the charity have revealed.

The Air Ambulance NI released the figures as part of the Air Ambulance Week that runs from 5 – 11 September.

The charity operates the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and is regularly called to the scene of serious medical emergencies across the province.

It operates for 12 hours every day throughout the year.

Operational lead Glenn O’Rorke explained they make around 14 missions every week and each of those requires funding of around £2,750.

“[It forms] an important part of the emergency services right across NI,” he said.

“Each patient and situation we go to is unique and the patients we care for are at the centre of everything we do.

“An average week would include at least three serious road traffic collisions, three medical emergencies, three falls, one farm accident, one industrial accident, one serious sport related accident, one assault and one other accident, which could be deliberate self-harm, serious burns or drowning, to name a few.

“We feel privileged to help at the scene of an incident, giving patients critical care, that may make a lifesaving difference.”

In July, the Air Ambulance service marked its five-year milestone and has been used over 3,000 times since it was officially launched in 2017.

Of the 3,080 missions completed, almost a quarter were for serious road crashes, 22% for medical emergencies, 19% for falls, 10% for agricultural accidents and workplace incidents, 8% for sport and leisure, 4% for deliberate self harm and 3% for drowning and burns.

The charity is encouraging donations to be made in support of the service at www.airambulanceni.org.